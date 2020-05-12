Catch the blue waves!

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- On the day Alabama restaurants were given the go-ahead to reopen their dining rooms, one restaurant owner announced on Facebook that his establishment will remained closed until further notice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marc Jackson, owner of Kazoola restaurant and bar, says he is more concerned about the safety of his patrons and employees.

He tells News 5 he'll probably reopen in June or July. "Definitely not before June. I'd rather be a prudent business owner before allowing finances to cloud my better judgment," said Jackson, whose restaurant has been operating on Dauphin Street for five years.