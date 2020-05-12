Catch the blue waves!

EL SEGUNDO, Ca. (CBS Newspath)–Ocean waves in El Segundo, CA glowed neon blue as they crashed ashore. The bioluminescent display was caused by microscopic marine algae. They are reddish-brown by day, but light up at night when disturbed by waves. Take a look.

