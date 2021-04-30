Car enthusiasts travel to causeway for big event this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Car enthusiasts are back on the Gulf Coast for one of their first big events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Battle in Bama show is happening at Battleship Memorial Park Friday through Sunday.

“This year is my first time here. I know some other guys that have been out here before. It seemed like a good place for us to come,” said Alan Bates, who’s participating in the hot rod, truck and bike show from South Carolina.

For many people attending on Friday it was a reunion, having the chance to see everyone in person again back on the causeway for this year’s event.

“It’s so nice to do the shows and do what we enjoy for the atmosphere and the spectators to come and see what we’ve built, have a good time,” Lantz Gourley said.

Participants have traveled from across the country to participate in this weekend’s show. The classic car lovers are hoping you’ll take advantage of the opportunity and show your support while they’re in town.

“Seen a lot of high, high-quality vehicles. Magazine trucks, magazine cars, magazine motorcycles. There’s a mixture of every color and every style,” one participant said.

The show runs through Sunday at 3 p.m.