Captivating!

20% of fatal crashes were a hit-and-run from 2015-2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

857 people on bikes were killed by drivers around the country in 2018, the deadliest year for cyclists and pedestrians on American roads since 1990, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Cycling fatalities have been on the rise since 2010 at the same time as driver and passenger fatalities have reached all-time lows.

During the pandemic when car traffic is down, more people than ever are riding bikes around the country to avoid public transportation and to safely exercise outside, but cyclist fatalities are gearing up.

That means that as restrictions lift and cars begin returning to our roads at pre-pandemic levels, even more cyclists will die, according to Outside Magazine.

The magazine points to rising speed limits, distracted drivers, and Americans driving more miles as the cause of cycling fatalities.

In 1995, Congress removed the national maximum speed limit of 65 miles per hour. From December 2017 to December 2018, speed limits were raised on 196 miles of roads in Los Angeles.

Additionally, 1 in 4 American adults admits to multitasking and driving.