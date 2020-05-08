Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Captivating!

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (CBS Newspath)–This owl was perched on a branch with the moon glowing behind it in Mishawaka, Indiana on Wednesday night. DJ Manou, a reporter at CBS station WSBT, caught this beautiful sight on camera outside the office. Watch and listen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories