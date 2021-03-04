Capital murder warrants issued for men accused of robbing, killing Clarke County trucker

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms capital murder warrants have been issued for two men they say shot and killed a truck driver near the city back in January.

Hikeem Edmond and Kylyn Taylor are already behind bars in Montgomery facing unrelated charges for a separate crime. WKRG News 5 reported in February the two men were persons of interest in the murder of 72-year-old Thearthor Dixon. Dixon was working as a logger in the woods near Walker Springs Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 28.

Dixon’s body was discovered by someone working nearby at about 5 a.m. that morning, according to police. Chief Taylor believes robbery was the motive. Dixon’s body was found outside of his truck near where he had been working.

Taylor confirms Thursday afternoon that physical evidence recovered by Montgomery Police matches some of the physical evidence recovered from the January crime scene. That evidence hasn’t been publicly released at this time, pending further investigation.

WKRG News 5 will continue to follow this story and we’ll bring you further updates as they’re made available.