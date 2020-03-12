Cantonment couple confronts husband’s cancer battle with chemo costumes

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — When Richard Van Wey was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last year, he decided he wasn’t going to fear it.

“I’m not going to be afraid of this. I’m going to take the fear out of it. I’m going to take the stress out of it,” Van Wey said. “I’m going to live my life.”

So Van Wey and his wife, Stacy, decided to do just that.

Every time Richard has a chemotherapy treatment at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Georgia, he and Stacy dress up in costume.

It’s their way of remaining positive and cheerful, while also making other people’s day.

They’ve dressed as Sonny and Cher, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, Jack Sparrow and pirates from the Pirates of the Caribbean, a sheriff and a doughnut, Popeye and Olive Oyl, Fred and Wilma from the Flintstones and more.

“For the longest time, [people at the treatment center] thought that was our names — Fred and Wilma,” said Stacey Van Wey, while chuckling with her husband.

The couple is not new to cancer. They met on Match.com after both their prior spouses died from cancer.

Richard says he is doing better. He still has stage 4 colon cancer but the tumor on his liver, which he described as the size of a piece of paper, is now cancer free and just “dead tumor tissue,” he said. He still has cancer in his colon.

Despite his diagnosis, Richard remains positive. He’s always been a fighter.

Richard is an Air Force veteran and received a purple heart for his service in the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia. He also served for 10 years in special ops and was deployed to Africa.

“I have cancer,” he said. “Cancer does not have me. So that means I’m in charge.”

LATEST STORIES: