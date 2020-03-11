CLEVELAND, Oh. (CBS Newspath)–RALLIES CANCELED: The Cleveland, Ohio venues where Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders planned to hold campaign rallies were empty Tuesday night. The Democratic presidential candidates canceled the events because of concerns about holding large, indoor gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.
- Campaign venues cleared out because of coronavirus
- “Lion on the loose” wasn’t a lion at all!
- President Trump responds to coronavirus as an economic crisis
- Coronavirus impacting sporting events, could impact Sun Belt Conference Tournament in NOLA
- Gulf Shores & Orange Beach the #1 best beach town