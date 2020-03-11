Campaign venues cleared out because of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Oh. (CBS Newspath)–RALLIES CANCELED: The Cleveland, Ohio venues where Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders planned to hold campaign rallies were empty Tuesday night. The Democratic presidential candidates canceled the events because of concerns about holding large, indoor gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

