UPDATED (CBS Newspath)–From foot pedals to operate elevators to menus on your phone, businesses are finding ways to help customers avoid frequently touched surfaces and limit the potential exposure to germs.
- Rescued Manatees released back into the wild
- Fairhope restaurant adds lunch hours in hopes of making financial recovery
- Graceland welcomes visitors once again
- Businesses get creative helping customers to avoid touching surfaces
- Alabama reopens more as state records its worst ever days for COVID-19