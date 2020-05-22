Businesses get creative helping customers to avoid touching surfaces

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (CBS Newspath)--Two rescued manatees were released back into the sea off the Florida Keys on Wednesday (May 20) after having been rehabilitated by rescue volunteers.

The first of the animals, nicknamed "Spooky," was rescued in October after her tail was injured by a boat strike. The second, "Scott," was discovered with a flipper entangled in a fishing line in February, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau.