Bus driver delivers meals to out-of-school students

CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS Newspath)–A school bus driver in Georgia drove her normal route this week even though her district closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Charlene Strickland was transporting hot meals instead of students. Here’s a look at her mission to keep kids fed.

