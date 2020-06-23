British Swim School reopens on Pensacola Beach with new COVID-19 protocols

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The British Swim School, a corporate franchise with locations across the WKRG News 5 viewing area, has recently reopened its doors after being shut down due to COVID-19.

With its doors reopened, owner Kim Graybill said staff has new cleaning protocols to help keep swim students safe from COVID-19.

Staff now disinfects all swim equipment, including floats and toys used by children during lessons, after each lesson. Hand sanitizer is also used frequently by swim instructors.

The swim school also now limits the number of family that can attend a swim lesson to one.

Masks are not used in the pools by instructors, Graybill said, because students, especially children, rely on visual and audio cues a mask would cover up or muffle. However, instructors will wear masks at parental request.

Graybill said it was important for her to reopen the swim school to help save lives. British Swim School opened on Pensacola Beach back in January, before being forced to shut down due to COVID-19. The summer months are crucial swim instruction time, Graybill said, due to children being at home and around water more often.

“It’s very important to get your kids in the water and teach them the safety skills that they need to learn because drowning is the No. 1 killer for kids under 5,” Graybill said. “And we really, really want to save those kids.”

For more information about the school and its locations, click here.

