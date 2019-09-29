BREAKING: Death investigation at home on Emogene Street

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 9:50 AM: MPD sent a news release this morning

At approximately 5:31 am this morning, officers responded to the 100 block of Emogene St. in reference to the report of one down. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim down inside of his residence deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

MPD email

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A confirmed death investigation is underway at a home on Emogene Street.

The call came in around 5:00 this morning, according to Mobile Police. They found a man in his 50’s dead inside a home. It is unclear as to whether foul play was involved or it was natural causes. The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories