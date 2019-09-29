BREAKING: Death investigation at home on Emogene Street

UPDATE 9:50 AM: MPD sent a news release this morning
At approximately 5:31 am this morning, officers responded to the 100 block of Emogene St. in reference to the report of one down. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim down inside of his residence deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.MPD email
ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A confirmed death investigation is underway at a home on Emogene Street.
The call came in around 5:00 this morning, according to Mobile Police. They found a man in his 50’s dead inside a home. It is unclear as to whether foul play was involved or it was natural causes. The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.