BREAKING: Police shoot credit union robbery suspect in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — An accused robber was shot by police in Milton Monday morning. It happened after a robbery at the Santa Rosa Federal Credit Union on Stewart street, directly across from King Middle school, according to police.

Police say the suspect came in and asked for money. He was armed. When he left the bank on foot, Milton Police responded and chased him. The suspect threw money out and kept running. Officers say the suspect confronted the officer and was shot. The suspect does not have life threatening injuries, he’s in a local hospital. The officer will be put on leave while FDLE does the investigation.









