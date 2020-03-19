Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Bored kids at home? Give them an online art class!

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS Newspath)–ANYONE CAN DRAW: Rob Biddulph, a London-based author and illustrator, held online art classes for kids stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch this time-lapse video of one of the drawings he guided kids through.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories