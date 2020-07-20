Blue Angels’s new Fat Albert coming home to Pensacola soon

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Flight tests for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ new C-130 are happening this week in England.

The new plane will become the fleet’s new Fat Albert. Maintenance tests are being conducted prior to the flight back to the United States.

It was last year when the former Fat Albert was retired after serving the U.S Navy Blue Angels for 17 years.

