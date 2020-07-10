BLM painted in front of Trump Tower

(WKRG) -- Catching inshore fish takes a lot of trial and error, while taking time to scout locations. We tagged along with Capt. Yano Serra on a scouting trip where he shared just one of his many techniques for finding redfish.

"So we come over here to Bayou LaBatre, I’m going to do a little scout fishing today. We are going to run over here in Grand Bay and see if we can pull some speckled trout or some redfish and see if we can mix it up and fish the marsh," said Yano Serra with Speck-Tackle-Lure Charters.