BLM painted in front of Trump Tower

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)–“Black Lives Matter” was painted in yellow on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton painted with volunteers.

