Black bear spotted in Alabama woman’s backyard after lost dog shows up

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Springville woman was in for a surprise when a lost dog showed up in her backyard Thursday, it only got more surprising when a black bear made its way into the yard a little bit later.

Sue Campbell Henry said a lost dog had wondered into her yard and was followed by the bear seen in the video.

Campbell says the bear apparently was after the pears in her yard but had trouble getting them as the dog would continue to bark at it.

According to the homeowner, the bear would wait for the dog to go into the front yard so it could grab a piece of fruit.

The bear eventually left and the dog’s owner came and retrieved the pet.

