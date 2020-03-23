Birmingham MAX Transit operators refusing to drive over safety concerns due to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bus trips across Birmingham may be delayed Monday morning due to drivers refusing to work over safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday morning, different drivers for the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority stood outside their vehicles on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard, refusing to load buses due to safety concerns over the coronavirus due to not having being provided any safety masks by BJCTA.

Myrna Pittman, public information officer for BJCTA, said that right now, the drivers have gloves, but not masks.

“As we all know, this is a major issue throughout the world, not having masks, and we’ve been trying to get those and hopefully, we will be receiving them shortly,” Pittman told CBS 42’s Hillary Simon Monday morning.

Pittman said that if BJCTA can get safety masks, they will expect the drivers to continue their normal routes for the day. She added that BJCTA cares about the drivers’ safety and are looking for ways to make things better for them and for riders.

“One of the things we’re doing is blocking off access to the operators and we’re going to ask our passengers to come in through the rear door instead of the front door,” she said.

Pittman also said that for the time being, there will be free fares for riders.

BJCTA employs 104 bus operators who work six routes in the city. There are also 40 Paratransit drivers who take appointed routes.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

