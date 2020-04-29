Berlin Zoo reopens with some changes amid Covid-19 pandemic

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN, Germany (CBS Newspath)–Visitors were welcomed back to the Berlin Zoo in Germany on Tuesday. The zoo closed to guests March 17 because of coronavirus-related restrictions. Zoo officials say visitors must follow social distancing guidelines, and can only enter with other members of the same household.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories