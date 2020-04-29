Berlin Zoo reopens with some changes amid Covid-19 pandemic

BERLIN, Germany (CBS Newspath)–Visitors were welcomed back to the Berlin Zoo in Germany on Tuesday. The zoo closed to guests March 17 because of coronavirus-related restrictions. Zoo officials say visitors must follow social distancing guidelines, and can only enter with other members of the same household.
