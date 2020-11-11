Beloved Grove Hill firefighter dies after battling COVID-19

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County firefighters and the community are mourning the loss of Capt. Chris “Bubba Mac” McVay. Capt. McVay died Tuesday after battling COVID-19.
He was admitted to the hospital in October after contracting the virus. McVay had been a member of Grove Hill Fire Rescue for 23 years.
