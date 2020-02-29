Bear cubs left at animal shelter

SIBERIA, Russia (CBS Newspath)–THREE LITTLE BEARS: Three bear cubs were found on the doorstep of an animal shelter in Siberia, Russia. The shelter usually finds puppies and kittens in boxes , but bears are unusual. The shelter doesn’t know who left the cubs.
- Amber Alert: Investigators search trailer park
- Heart of The Gulf – Preventing Heart Disease
- Pensacola named one of 20 best places to live in Florida
- Cool mornings and mild afternoons ahead for the weekend
- Crane collapses at stadium construction site