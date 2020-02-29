Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Bear cubs left at animal shelter

Video
Posted: / Updated:

SIBERIA, Russia (CBS Newspath)–THREE LITTLE BEARS: Three bear cubs were found on the doorstep of an animal shelter in Siberia, Russia. The shelter usually finds puppies and kittens in boxes , but bears are unusual. The shelter doesn’t know who left the cubs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories