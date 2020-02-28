Bear cub takes first steps

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CBS Newspath)–INTERNATIONAL POLAR BEAR DAY: A polar bear cub took its first steps outside its cave at the Copenhagen Zoo on Thursday. Mom had to give the little cub a nudge. The polar bear was born in December and doesn’t have a name yet.
