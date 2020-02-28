Bear cub takes first steps

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CBS Newspath)–INTERNATIONAL POLAR BEAR DAY: A polar bear cub took its first steps outside its cave at the Copenhagen Zoo on Thursday. Mom had to give the little cub a nudge. The polar bear was born in December and doesn’t have a name yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories