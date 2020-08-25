(WKRG) — During the pandemic, many are trying to save money, but you can easily become the target of scammers.
Con artists have been posing as cable, internet and power providers to get their hands on your banking information and your money.
Joining us now is Monde Donaldson with the BBB here in Mobile.
LATEST STORIES
- Why is Laura strengthening when Marco weakened?
- BBB: How to avoid utility scams
- FBI, Mexico investigating disappearance of California firefighter south of the border
- Saints DE Carl Granderson noticeably bigger and stronger in camp
- Get paid $1,000 to ‘digitally detox’ in an RV for 48 hours