Bar lines in Tuscaloosa fill up ahead of National Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — At 7 p.m., the Crimson Tide will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football National Championship. Lines to get in bars at Tuscaloosa’s Strip were already down the sidewalks at 4 p.m.

Some businesses are charging hefty cover fees just to get through the door. Friday, Mayor Walt Maddox posted a video message on Twitter stating block parties will not be allowed on gameday. And that people cannot celebrate this game as they normally would due to COVID-19 regulations and safety.

In the upcoming days around the National Championship Game, we all have a role to play in keeping our community safe.



Please continue to follow @ALPublicHealth guidelines including wearing a mask and limiting gathering size as you cheer on the Tide. Thank you and Roll Tide! pic.twitter.com/OzXZDJMQEu — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) January 8, 2021

However, some students have other plans.

“Yeah it’s going to be worth the wait. the whole street is going to be packed tonight,” an Alabama fan said.

It looks like Alabama students aren't worried about COVID-19 spoiling their National Championship fun. Check out this footage of the lines outside T-town bars. https://t.co/2qVzNaFvV6 pic.twitter.com/L2MIaOeizC — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) January 11, 2021

Police officers are on every block in the area controlling traffic and crowd management.