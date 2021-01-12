Bar lines in Tuscaloosa fill up ahead of National Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — At 7 p.m., the Crimson Tide will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football National Championship. Lines to get in bars at Tuscaloosa’s Strip were already down the sidewalks at 4 p.m.
Some businesses are charging hefty cover fees just to get through the door. Friday, Mayor Walt Maddox posted a video message on Twitter stating block parties will not be allowed on gameday. And that people cannot celebrate this game as they normally would due to COVID-19 regulations and safety.
However, some students have other plans.
“Yeah it’s going to be worth the wait. the whole street is going to be packed tonight,” an Alabama fan said.
Police officers are on every block in the area controlling traffic and crowd management.
