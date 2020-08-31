Baldwin County COVID-19 cases down, but officials warn flu season could have impact

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was once considered a hot spot area for positive COVID-19 cases, but Baldwin County is seeing a steady decline in those numbers over the last few weeks. State health officials say be careful, though, because the flu season is right around the corner and it’s the perfect recipe for those numbers to go back up.

The statewide mask mandate was extended last week and officials believe it’s having some impact on the cases we’re seeing.

“You have seen that gradual decline with that mandate, but again the mandate is there but we have to follow the mandate and we have to follow it consistently, along with the other measures,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Even though it appears positive COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County are dropping, the possibility of a second wave is still a concern.

“As we come into the fall season we’re going to start seeing more concern about influenza, so when you have COVID-19 which is still going to be circulating in the community and then you have influenza which circulates year around, but specifically more in the fall and winter season, then that is going to be the recipe for us to have a significant uptake,” Dr. Landers added.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control says 94% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States has contributing conditions. WKRG News 5 asked state health officials their take on the new report.

“That is still not zero and we have seen otherwise healthy persons have very severe outcomes and even death in the state of Alabama,” said Dr. Landers.

They remind you how important it is to quarantine if you’ve been around someone who has tested positive.

