Backstreet Boys surprise students with Down syndrome

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) — Some students with Down syndrome got to meet the Backstreet Boys before their concert in Louisville, Ky., Friday.

It all started with a video by the education program “Down Syndrome Louisville.”

Members lip-synched to the Backstreet Boys song “I Want It That Way.”

It was posted on social media and got the band’s attention, and they decided to pay a visit.

The meet-and-greet with all five Backstreet Boys took place before the band’s show at KFC Yum! Center.

Before the meeting Friday, Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson posted a video message saying “the passion, the joy, the soul that you put in that video was inspiring.”

