Baby Rhino learns to stand on his own 4 feet

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) -- The new baby gorilla at Woodland Zoo is doing well and ready for his closeup. These are the first pictures of the baby released by zookeepers at the Seattle-area zoo.

Mama gorilla 'Uzumma' gave birth to the yet-to-be-named ape on March 4th. The gorilla keepers say Uzumma, a first-time mother, is very attentive to her baby and hasn't put him down yet.