Baby Rhino learns to stand on his own 4 feet

Video

NORTH CAROLINA (CBS Newspath)-=-AWWW! The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of a southern white rhino on Monday. The currently unnamed female calf was born on February 24. The zoo shared this video of the rhino calf as she was learning to stand in her first few hours of life.

