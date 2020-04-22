Adopt Me

Baby elephant takes first tentative steps outside

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CBS Newspath)–This baby elephant at Prague Zoo took her first walk in an outside enclosure on Tuesday. The elephant was born March 27, during the coronavirus lockdown in the Czech Republic. The zoo is still closed to the public.

