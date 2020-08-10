Atmore Police charge caretaker with murder

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks confirms a woman has been arrested in connection to a body that was found decomposed inside of a mobile home back in March.
Chief Brooks tells WKRG News 5 Josephine Gaines was arrested on Sunday following a traffic stop and short foot pursuit.
The body was identified as Vandoren Dailey. Gaines was reportedly related to the victim and served as her caretaker.
You can read our original story here on the crime.
