At home Covid-19 testing kits announced

Posted: / Updated:

WASINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Representatives from LabCorp said at Monday’s daily coronavirus briefing that an at-home COVID-19 test kit will be available in the coming weeks to consumers at no up-front cost. Right now, the tests are designated for healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines.

