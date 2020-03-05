Astronauts wanted!

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Do you have what it takes to become an astronaut? You just might be the cosmic adventurer that NASA is searching for.

NASA is accepting applications for its next generation of space explorers. The agency says the candidates would be in the next class of Artemis Generation astronauts. The space program’s goal is to send humans back to the Moon and then to eventually to Mars.

In addition to having United States citizenship, there’s a list of education and skills requirements that must be met in order for applications to be considered. You can see the job posting and apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/561186900. The salary is listed as $104,898 to $161,141 per year. Of course, the job description emphasizes that “extensive” travel is required for the role.

NASA is accepting applications until March 31.