Artistic impressions

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GERMANY (CBS Newspath)–Some art museums in Germany have reopened, but they might not be for everybody. Take a look at the unique way some artists in Germany are showing off their work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories