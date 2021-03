BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Art for Heart Gala benefiting the American Heart Association will be next Saturday, March 27 from 6 pm-7 pm.

This year’s event is virtual with prizes ranging from original artwork to Caribbean island trips.

All of the money raised will be pout towards Cardiovascular research and education on the Gulf Coast.

Registration is free, click this link to learn more.