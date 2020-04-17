Animal shelter celebrates an amazing milestone

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla (CBS Newspath)–Animal shelters across the country are reporting a surge in people adopting and fostering pets during the coronavirus pandemic. The staff at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control in Florida celebrated this week when one of their kennels was empty.
