An eerie sight: nearly empty Times Square

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)–The normally bustling Times Square area in New York City was nearly empty on Wednesday night. The government is urging Americans to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

