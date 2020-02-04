Amy Klobuchar receives most votes at Pensacola Iowa satellite caucus

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar received the most votes at one of just four Florida Iowa satellite caucuses Monday night.

Klobuchar received 20 of the 42 possible votes from Iowa voters who attended the satellite caucus Monday at Emerald Dolphin Condominiums on Pensacola Beach.

Klobuchar got the benefit of three late votes, after candidate Elizabeth Warren was not deemed a viable candidate after receiving just three votes. Candidates needed 15 percent of the votes, or at least 7 in Monday night’s caucus, to be considered viable.

The three Warren supporters jumped to Klobuchar’s side.

Following Klobuchar in the vote count was Joe Biden, who received 13 votes, and Pete Buttigieg, who received 9.

Chairman of the Pensacola Beach satellite caucus Jim Benda said Monday night was historic.

“We are making history tonight as one of the first satellite caucuses to be meeting outside the state of Iowa. We are meeting here at Pensacola Beach Florida,” Benda said. “We are one of just four in Florida and there are 99 satellites around the world. (The voters) are all people who winter here on the Gulf Coast. Some are coming from Alabama. That exceeds my wildest expectations for a turn out here on the gulf coast for an Iowa caucus.”

Benda said votes from tonight’s caucus on Pensacola Beach will be consolidated with votes from satellite caucuses around the world.

LATEST STORIES