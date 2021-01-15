American Legion Post 33 reissued charter under new leadership

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The American Legion Post 33 in Pensacola has been reissued its charter after new leadership dedicated itself to making the facility a family-friendly space, officials announced Friday.

Rick Johnson, state commander of the American Legion Department of Florida, said when he heard of a Dec. 25, 2019 shooting at the post that injured a 17-year-old boy, he thought the facility would never reopen.

The post was stripped of its charter and forced to close its doors.

But impressed with the progress new leadership has made at the post, Johnson announced the post had its charter reissued Friday evening.

“They have done an amazing job to turn this place around,” Johnson said. “I thought for sure this property and this post would be gone and out of the American Legion but with the help from the dedicated people at Post 33 and the community, they got their charter back.”

The post, located at 1401 W. Intendencia St., suffered major damage from Hurricane Sally. A fundraising effort raised enough funds to repair its roof, but there is still work to be done.

“They’re going to start refurbishing their building and get back into the community again,” Johnson said.

The post’s leadership said it hopes to get the facility opened soon but a reopening date has not been announced.