Alligator walks across green on Florida golf course

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In Florida golfing hazards are just a tad different than everywhere else.

Steel Lafferty tells WFLA he was playing a round of golf at the ChampionsGate Country Club in Osceola County on Wednesday when a seven-foot gator decided to take a leisurely stroll near his ball.

“Golfing in Florida is just different… ,” Steel wrote on his now-viral Instagram video.

The clip has been viewed over 63,000 times.

Lafferty tells News Channel 8 the gator did not cause any distraction however as he made par on the hole.