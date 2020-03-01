All local rivers fall below major flood stage for first time in over a week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As an update for the river flooding situation, there is good and bad news. The good news is this is the first time in over a week that none of our rivers are in the major flood stage and all areas are decreasing. The bad news is, with more rain in the forecast next week, we could see another rise.

Here are the latest updates:

Mobile River at Barry Steam Plant: Right now in a minor flood stage and is expected to keep decreasing. The forecast shows it staying minor through Thursday.

Tombigbee River (near Coffeeville Dam and Leroy): Both in moderate flood stages, and expected to slowly decrease. The forecast shows it staying moderate through today and decreasing to the minor flood stage Sunday.

Bayou Sara at Saraland: Right now in moderate flood stage and slowly decreasing. It is expected to stay moderate through Thursday.

Alabama River near Claiborne Dam: Right now in moderate flood stage and decreasing. It is expected to stay moderate through Sunday and then minor through Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES