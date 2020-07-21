Alert off-duty cop spots shark in water near boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- On Friday and into Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control made some important updates for quarantine and isolation for COVID-19 cases and people who have come into contact with positive patients.

“It impacts everyone. When these decisions are made and announced, behind the scene there have been a lot of scientists, physicians, epidemiologists, data analysts looking at the evidence behind the policies and procedures recommended,” Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said.