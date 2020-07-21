Alert off-duty cop spots shark in water near boy

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS Newspath)–Take a look at the moment an off-duty officer in Cocoa Beach, Florida pulled a boy away from a shark. The police said Officer Adrian Kosicki went into the water when he saw the shark “get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet” of the boy on July 16.

