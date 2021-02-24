Alabama’s vaccine rate one of worst in nation; UAB expecting more doses of vaccine soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The state of Alabama has only administered 87,138 COVID-19 vaccinations thus far. According to the CDC, Alabama has one of the worst vaccination rates in the country.

Dr. Kierstin Kennedy with UAB said in a press conference on Wednesday the hospital could receive more doses in the coming days.

There is not a set date for the moment, but some in the medical community believe it could be soon. UAB is still vaccinating hospital workers and first responders. Though supply is limited, the promise of more coming gives doctors hope.

“Now, it’s just a matter of using what we’ve learned and how we’ve dulled the vaccine out internally to apply that to the community,” Kennedy said.

Dr. Kennedy was the first doctor at UAB to get the Pfizer vaccine in the area.

“The only side effect that I had was muscle soreness,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said in a presser on Wednesday she has now received both doses. After the second dose, she says she felt shaky, had chills and a fever, but all of those symptoms went away within 24 hours.

“And the symptoms went away. And since then I’ve been totally normal,” Kennedy said.

She says having more doses of the vaccine on hand will be vital in the fight against COVID-19.

“If we can be effective in getting everyone vaccinated, that will help us have a light at the end of the tunnel,” Kennedy said.

A spokesperson with the state health department tells CBS 42 they are still working on vaccinating the state’s health care workers, first responders, and people above the age of 75. Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers says they have requested more doses to distribute.

“Has there been satisfaction with the process? So far, no. We continue to work toward solutions,” Landers said.

Cases continue to rise in Alabama. Dr. Kennedy believes everyone should get the vaccine to help mitigate the spread.

“If we are not able to do that, then we are in for many more months of this,” Kennedy said.

Dr. Kennedy also addressed the variant of the virus that’s been discovered in several states. She says it’s not uncommon for virus’s to mutate, but believes this new strain could cause problems for hospitals and the public.