Alabama to help kick-off RNC in North Carolina

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Republicans kicked off their national convention in Charlotte, N.C.

The party has officially re-nominated President Donald Trump as their nominee.

“It is my honor to announce that Alabama has unanimously cast its 50 delegates votes for President Donald J. Trump,” Rep. Andrew Sorrell said.

Governor Ivey and other GOP leaders will appear in a video at the convention. Alabama GOP Chairperson Terry Lathan, who is at the convention, gave a preview of what people can expect this week.

“You’re going to see ordinary, everyday Americans, they’re going to tell the nation, the policies of this president changed my life,” Lathan said.

Lathan, says the policies will be on the ballot this November.

“Policy matters, it’s one thing to say oh, Joe Biden’s a nice guy. He’s been around a long time, that’s not policy,” she said.

Similar to the Democratic National Convention, the Republican National Convention will be somewhat virtual, just to a different audience.

“You have different philosophies and whole different approach, different personalities, and a whole different view where the country should be headed,” Steve Flowers said.

President Trump will appear all four nights in some capacity at the convention.

