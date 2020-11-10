Alabama Symphony Orchestra musicians comforting coronavirus patients through virtual concerts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coronavirus patients at UAB Hospital are getting a chance to relax a little to the sound of live, classical music.

Since June, six Alabama Symphony Orchestra musicians—who play instruments including the flute, clarinet and violin—have been comforting coronavirus patients at UAB Hospital through an innovative virtual musical project.

“[We’re] bringing classical music, virtually and live, using the telehealth platform that we have at UAB to the patients who are lonely, isolated, and anxious in our ICU,” said Dr. Anand Iyer, assistant professor with UAB’s Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine.

They’ve performed close to 70 live, private, solo and virtual recitals for patients with respiratory failure due to COVID-19. The patients can see and hear the performers on screen, but because of HIPPA regulations, the performers do not see or hear the patients.

Each experience is a half-hour long and works performed range from Bach to the Beatles.

