Alabama State Veterans Cemetary plans virtual Memorial Day program to honor veterans

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) –The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort will host a virtual Memorial Day program on May 25th, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs made that announcement saying it was in the best interests of public health and safety, and following the guidelines of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The cemetery will not hold a public ceremony because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The virtual program will include a wreath-laying ceremony, folding of an American Flag, a moment of silence, followed by a rifle volley and playing of Taps.

In addition, an American Flag will be placed at each veteran’s grave by the cemetery staff. Although the program is closed to the public, ADVA says the cemetery will be open for visitation from dawn to dusk on Memorial Day.

People can view the Memorial Day program on May 25th at the ADVA Facebook page, Facebook.com/alsdva.

