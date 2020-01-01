Alabama state troopers encourage safe driving during New Year’s celebrations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama rings in the new year, law enforcement will be out and about making sure people are not drinking and driving.

Back in 2008, Carolyn Tyus’ son, Renota, was killed a crash where the other driver was under the influence.

“His crash occurred 2:03 a.m., so the young man was doing 67 in a 25,” Tyus said. “He crashed into Renota and Renota was dead on impact.”

Tyus believes her Renota, who was a sophomore at the University of Alabama at the time of the crash, would be alive today if the person driving the car has made a better choice. Renota is survived by two children.

“It has been devastating for me, that’s like the first day of my life that I felt a huge void in my life and I still have that void,” Tyus said.

Tyus has spent the last decade encouraging people not to drink and drive.

“We don’t deter them from enjoying the holidays, we don’t deter them from drinking,” she said. “What we do deter them from is driving that vehicle, because it becomes a weapon.”

Alabama state troopers say that during New Year celebrations, they will be out enforcing their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“As far as driving impaired their will be no breaks given. If you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you will be placed under arrest,” trooper Benjamin Carswell said.

Tonight on New Year’s Eve, AAA of Alabama is once again offering it’s “Tow-For-Life” service for drivers, both AAA members and non-members alike. The free towing service is being offered to keep impaired drivers off the road. In a press release, the company stated that a recent analysis conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety showed that during the last decade, the highest number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities occur on New Year’s Day.

The program begins tonight and continues through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

To receive free towing on New Year’s Eve:

Call AAA Alabama at 1-800-222-4357 (1-800-AAA-HELP) and ask for Tow-for-Life. The vehicle must be operable to qualify for a free tow.

The operator will ask for the driver’s name, home address, telephone number and exact location of the vehicle and driver.

A tow truck will be dispatched and upon arrival the wrecker driver will ask for identification and the keys to the vehicle.

The vehicle will be towed to the home of the driver or owner if the owner is present.

Towing is provided at no charge up to 10 miles.

