Alabama schools still need to spend large portion of coronavirus relief money

The clock is ticking for Alabama’s K-12 schools to spend $170 million in money granted through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
To date, schools have spent around $26 million of that money, which must be spent by December 30 or it goes back to the federal government.
The money for schools is part of the $1.8 billion in coronavirus relief Alabama received from a package Congress approved in March.
Governor kay Ivey sent $170 million in July to the Alabama State Department of Education – $100 million to remote learning and devices for students and $70 million for health-related expenditures.
