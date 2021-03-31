Alabama ranks among last in nation for population vaccinated against COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama ranks at the bottom for percentage of COVID-19 vaccine administered.

Numerous vaccine clinics are being held across our area. The Mobile County Health Department has been holding vaccine clinics at the Alabama Cruise Terminal all week.

“But the volume is lower, the demand is lower of what we’re seeing,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, with the Mobile County Health Department.

For the past two days, the health department has posted on their Facebook page there is no wait in the afternoon after the morning rush. Wednesday afternoon, there remained no line for those wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

We spoke with some who have gotten their vaccine already, who were shocked how simple it was to get an appointment or show up to no line at a clinic.

“My wife went online 7:30-8 one afternoon and had four appointments open the next day. I took the one at 10:05 and walked in there. From what you see and what you hear, I was surprised it was as easy as that,” said Michael Tew, who got the vaccine.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Alabama currently ranks 49th of 51 states and Washington DC for the percentage of population vaccinated, and last in percentage of vaccine administered.

“We rank last in a lot of things, especially in the medical area,” said Sabrina Wyse, who is hesitant about the vaccine.

Keith Daniels got the vaccine, he said, “I think they’ve gotten the word out, but people are just reluctant to go out and get the vaccine.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health released a statement about our inquiries about the vaccination process:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that our state is on a steady, upward trajectory of vaccine administration. Of note is that the MMWR reports that Alabama ranks ninth in the nation in vaccinating its most vulnerable population. ADPH encourages all persons in the currently eligible groups to take advantage of vaccine opportunities. With good uptake of vaccine, ADPH expects that we are approaching the time to be able to offer vaccine to all Alabamians. Karen Landers, M.D.

Some we spoke with say they’re still waiting to get it, or not planning on getting it at all.

“I just don’t really know the long-term side effects. I don’t get the flu shot, so why get the COVID shot,” said Cameron Cooper, who says she won’t get the vaccine.

“A lot of people I talk to in my circle, that’s how they feel about it, they want more research, they want to know more about it, they don’t want to be forced to take it or anything like that”