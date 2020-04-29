Alabama local businesses are starting to prepare to reopen on Friday

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s “Safer at Home” order will allow many businesses to reopen, but with restrictions. A huge relief for many business owners across our area,

Owner Mary Hayes of Hayes Jewelers tells News 5’s Amber Grigley that she has already received multiple calls from customers asking about her hours of operation on Friday. A blessing during a difficult time as many businesses felt the brutal impact of COVID-19.

“It gives us great joy. Mother’s Day is coming up. We lost Easter, nobody could buy for Easter because we were closed. People want to honor their mothers and so we’ll be open for Mother’s Day,” said Hayes.

Hayes Jewelers had to close its doors for about six weeks. During the closure, Hayes said she was fortunate to keep most of her employees employed.

“I do have one employee on furlough. He will be back on Monday,” Hayes said.

Mobile County once lagged behind with positive cases for COVID-19 but is now leading the state with more than 1,000 cases, right when Gov. Ivey is starting to slowly reopen the economy.

With that in mind, Hayes said it leaves a few concerns as they prepare to open. Forcing her team to come up with a new plan to stay safe.

“Wearing the masks and several other things we have to do. If anybody touches a piece of jewelry we have to clean it before we put it back in the case. So, we have a guideline,” Hayes said.

Hayes did have to alter her hours just a tad, hoping to bounce back the best way possible.

LATEST STORIES