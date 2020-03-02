Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo to open new location next week

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has selected an opening date for its new location.
The zoo plans to open to the public at its new location in Gulf Shores on Wednesday, March 11.
The new facility is much larger than the previous one and is located on Oak Road East, north of the Intracoastal Waterway.
