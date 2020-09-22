Alabama gas tax increasing on October 1

News 19, WHNT Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Come October 1, a two-cent gas increase will take effect.

This is the second phase of Alabama’s 10 cent gas tax increase.

The first phase, which was six cents, began September of last year.

The tax increase will bring the state’s total gas tax to 26 cents per gallon, with the funds going towards road and bridge construction across Alabama.

