Airbus Mobile offering tours of the final assembly line

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Aviation enthusiasts can get a first-hand look at how airplanes are made at the Airbus Final Assembly Line in Mobile. The tours through the company’s Flight Works program are set for Saturday, February 20th starting at 9 a.m. Other tours will begin at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m.

The tours begin with a short video, then a visit to the largest building on the Airbus campus–the final assembly line where the A320 family of aircraft are assembled.

Visitors must be age 10 or older to go on the tour. Tickets are available at $23.50 each. They can be purchased here.