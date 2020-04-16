Ag Secretary on the availability of food during the pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Sonny Perdue, the Secretary of Agriculture, said today there’s enough food to feed Americans. “I want to be clear, the bare store shelves you may see in some cities in the country are a demand issue, not a supply issue,” he said at Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing. Perdue also said the administration is working on the food supply chain.
